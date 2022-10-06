5. Citizen Promaster Dive Automatic Super Titanium Get It

Citizen has lots of experience with dive watches—the brand created Japan’s first fully waterproof watch, and its movements are renowned for their accuracy. The company has a strong lineup of divers, including funky designs like the Aqualand, but the new Promaster Dive Automatic Super Titanium is a stylish standout. The main higlight is the case material: It features a supremely light and durable 41mm titanium case that makes it very easy to wear. The ‘70s-inspired design deftly integrates classic touches and tool-watch details into a refined overall aesthetic that can mesh with just about any outfit. It’s available in a more affordable black colorway as well.

[$995; citizenwatch.com]

