9. Doxa Sub 1500T Professional

This watch is built like a tank, or more accurately, a submarine. It’s an homage to the Sub 300T Conquistador released in 1968—one of the first dive watches to feature a helium release valve, which releases the helium that can build up inside the case during deep saturation diving. The 1500T ups the ante with a whopping 1500 meters of water resistance, plus the cushion-shaped case, rotating bezel, and helium release valve found on its pioneering predecessor. The bright orange colorway will certainly turn heads, and you can even option yours with a matching strap.

[$2,390; doxawatches.com]

