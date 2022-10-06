6. Marathon Medium Diver’s Automatic Get It

Marathon watches aren’t just military-influenced, they’re built to military specifications to meet the demands of armed forces around the globe. Marathon has a wide range of dive watches, but the Medium Diver’s Automatic offers a good taste of what the brand is about. Signature features include self-illuminating tritium gas tubes on the hands and indices for reliable visibility, a Swiss-made automatic movement, and a no-nonsense dial layout. The 36mm case isn’t overbearing on the wrist, the burly notched bezel is easy to grip, and with 300 meters of water resistance, this watch should handle just about anything you throw at it. (It’s also available with a stainless steel bracelet if you prefer or more refined look.)

[$1,100; marathonwatch.com]

