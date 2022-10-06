14. Omega Seamaster Diver 300M Co-Axial Master Chronometer 42mmGet It
You might recognize the Seamaster from the big screen—versions of this watch have been featured on the wrist of James Bond in every 007 movie since the mid-’90s. This version has a PVD ceramic case with engraved wave details, illuminated skeleton hands, and a helium escape valve to withstand even the deepest of dives.
[$5,400; omegawatches.com]
