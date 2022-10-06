1. Q Timex Reissue Get It

Timex is a go-to brand for affordable, functional timepieces, and dive watches are no exception. The company has a huge lineup, but it’s always smart to stick with the classics—or in this case, reissued versions of classics. The Q Timex is a revamp of the original Q from the 1970s, a dive-inspired ticker that helped make quartz watches ubiquitous. This reissue is available in a wide range of case colors, and like the original, it combines a reliable quartz movement with quintessential dive watch styling, including a rotating bezel. One caveat: It offers only 50 meters of water resistance, so don’t take this watch scuba diving.

[$179; timex.com]

