2. Seiko Prospex SRPE93Get It
The Prospex is an iconic dive watch collection from Seiko, and this particular model offers an affordable access point into the lineup—and dive watches in general. It features the brand’s well-loved “Turtle” case design, and it’s powered by an automatic mechanical movement. Despite the large case (45mm), features like a day-date window and a clean, generously lumed dial layout make it easy to live with. (For an even cheaper dive-inspired option from Seiko, try the SRPD51, pictured at the top of this article.)
[$495; seikousa.com]
