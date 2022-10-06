Style

The Best Dive Watches of 2022: 15 Top Options for Every Budget

dive watches
10. TAG Heuer Aquaracer Professional 300 GMT

This genre-bending watch is a mashup between a dive watch and a GMT timepiece. The usual diver hallmarks are all there, including a rotating bezel (in a unique 12-sided shape) and 300 meters of water resistance, but it also comes with a travel-friendly GMT function. A fourth hand indicates the time in a second time zone, and the bicolor ceramic bezel insert shows whether it’s night or day in that part of the world. Can’t decide between a diver and a GMT watch? Now you don’t have to.

[$3,800; tagheuer.com]

