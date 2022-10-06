3. Unimatic UC3Get It
The sleek, minimalist UC3 from Italian brand Unimatic strips the traditional dive watch down to its most basic elements, creating an eye-catching take on the genre. The unidirectional rotating bezel features just one marking, and along with its numberless dial, the UC3 is a striking departure from typical divers, which can look a little busy. Despite its pared-back styling, it offers maximalist performance: 300 meters of water resistance, a chronograph function with subdials, and a reliable quartz movement. A no-nonsense black nylon NATO strap completes the look.
[$519; unimaticwatches.com]
