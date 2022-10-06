Style

The Best Dive Watches of 2022: 15 Top Options for Every Budget

7. Victorinox I.N.O.X. Professional Diver Titanium Limited Edition

If you want a rugged tool watch look, consider this limited-edition version of the Victorinox I.N.O.X. Professional Diver. It includes premium features, like a lightweight, ultra-durable titanium case and a dial pattern inspired by the oxidized brass found on shipwrecks, that elevate it above its more pedestrian stablemates. The chunky bezel is easy to grip, the large hands are easy to read, and it even comes with a complimentary pocket knife.

[$1,425; victorinox.com]

