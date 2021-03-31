If you want to give your health a boost, start with good oral hygiene. Your mouth is host to billions of bacteria, and if you aren’t properly brushing and flossing, you could face a range of issues, including bad breath, gum disease, tooth decay, and even a weakened immune system. One surefire way to improve your oral hygiene routine? Equip yourself with the proper tools, and electric toothbrushes are at the top of the list.

If you’re still using a manual toothbrush, it’s time to upgrade your setup. Toothbrush tech has made some serious advancements in the past few years, and today’s top-of-the-line electric toothbrushes can floss, whiten, massage, self-disinfect and even coach you on your brushing technique. (Hey, don’t knock it till you try it.)

These six electric toothbrushes—from brands like Oral-B, Philips, Waterpik, Aquasonic, and more—represent the very best in at-home dental care for every budget.

Waterpik Sonic-Fusion Professional Flossing Toothbrush

Are you flossing enough? It’s an essential part of good oral hygiene, yet far too many people would rather make excuses and skip it. This Sonic-Fusion brush from Waterpik makes it easier by allowing users to brush and floss at the same time.

Using its popular water flossing technology, the Waterpik Sonic-Fusion helps people achieve a thorough cleaning in just one step. While the sonic toothbrush thoroughly cleans the surface of the teeth, the water flosser in the center of the brush head cleans between teeth and below the gumline, where even the most advanced bristles can’t reach. No hassles, and no more excuses.

[$200; store.waterpik.com]

Oral-B iO Series 9 Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush

You likely have a smartphone and smartwatch, but what about a smart toothbrush? The ultra-advanced iO Series 9 from Oral-B represents the pinnacle of toothbrush tech. Its round brush heads offer seven different cleaning modes, including intense, super sensitive, and even a tongue cleaning setting. Additionally, an interactive color display provides real-time coaching to alert you if you’re brushing too hard or too softly.

That’s just the beginning. What really sets this toothbrush apart is its 3D Teeth Tracking that maps the surface of each tooth. Simply pair the iO Series 9 to the Oral-B app (via Bluetooth) and you’ll be able to monitor your brushing in real-time and ensure you don’t miss a spot.

[$350; oralb.com]

TAO Clean Umma Diamond Sonic Toothbrush

Keeping your teeth clean is important, but what about cleaning the toothbrush? TAO Clean has solved this problem with its innovative Umma Diamond Sonic Toothbrush.

In addition to producing 40,000 strokes per minute to whisk away plaque and surface stains, this brush comes with TAO’s Clean Base Station. Once you’ve docked your damp toothbrush into the base, it uses powerful UV-C rays to kill 99.9 percent of bacteria, and then a built-in dryer removes moisture from your brush. Germs won’t stand a chance.

[$129; taoclean.com]

AquaSonic Black Series

While smart brush technology is helpful (and cool), you don’t need to spend hundreds of dollars to get a good clean. The Black Series from AquaSonic provides a great option for the budget-conscious brusher.

Despite the attractive price point, this electric toothbrush offers a sleek design and a range of great features, including a brush head that moves at 40,000 vibrations per minute, four different cleaning modes, a fast wireless charger, and vibration-based timer notifications. Additionally, it comes with a travel case and six ProFlex brush heads—enough to last you for two years.

[$37; aquasonic.com]

Burst Sonic Toothbrush

Featuring charcoal-infused, super soft bristles and a powerful motor that produces 33,000 vibrations per minute, this Sonic Toothbrush from Burst is designed to both clean and whiten teeth.

It includes three different cleaning modes—whitening, sensitive, and massage—and features a timer to remind you to brush each quadrant of your mouth equally. And if you opt into a $7 subscription, you’ll receive a fresh brush head every 12 weeks.

[$83; burstoralcare.com]

Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 6100

The DiamondClean brush head on this Philips model is designed to remove surface stains with its densely packed center bristles, and its sonic technology sends pulses of water between teeth to break up plaque. You can choose between three different modes––clean, whiten, and gum care––and three different intensity settings to best match your needs.

High-tech features include a pressure sensor (it alerts you if you brush too hard) and smart pairing for brush heads: The brush automatically selects the optimal mode and intensity for the head you attach to it.

[$110; usa.philips.com]

