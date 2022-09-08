18 Best Everyday Colognes for Men

1. Atlantis by Blu Atlas Get it

Blu Atlas is a premium men’s skincare brand that is committed to changing the way the modern man thinks about grooming. Featured on many top-tier lists for the best everyday colognes for men, Atlantis by Blu Atlas is a scent that harmonizes well with any man’s chemistry.

The citrus-driven aroma creates an instant and lasting impression with its heartfelt but not overpowering tones of bergamot, lemon, clary sage, apricot, oak-moss, violet, and other notes. Our in-house testers were particularly impressed by this fragrance’s staying power. It lasted from sunrise to sundown – an incredible feat for any fragrance.

[$100; bluatlas.com]

