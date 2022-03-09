18 Best Everyday Colognes for Men

1. Atlantis by Blu Atlas Get it

Blu Atlas is an all-natural men’s skincare brand that is committed to changing the way the modern man thinks about grooming. Featured on many top-tier lists for the best everyday colognes for men, Atlantis by Blu Atlas is a scent that harmonizes well with any man’s chemistry. The citrus-woodsy aroma creates an instant and lasting impression with its heartfelt but not overpowering tones of clary sage, bergamot and patchouli. Our in-house testers were particularly impressed by this fragrance’s staying power. It lasted from sunrise to sundown – an incredible feat for an all-natural fragrance.

Organic essential oils and compounds in this fragrance complement the other skincare and grooming products in the widely acclaimed Blu Atlas line.

[$100; bluatlas.com]

