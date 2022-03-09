18 Best Everyday Colognes for Men

10. L’Homme by Yves Saint Laurent

Originally introduced in 2006, this eau de toilette represents a modern classic, and one that has spawned other fantastic YSL colognes for men, such as La Nuit de L’Homme and YSL L’Homme Ultime Eau de Parfum.

The scent, which was created by Pierre Wargnye, Anne Flipo and Dominique Ropion, balances a woody influence with fresh undertones. Opening notes of the fragrance include bergamot, lemon and ginger, which transition to a spicy contrast, while cedar completes the three-part harmony.

[$85.99; walmart.com]

