18 Best Everyday Colognes for Men

11. Neroli Portofino by Tom Ford Get it

Another Tom Ford fragrance for men that deserves recognition is Neroli Portofino. A scent inspired by the Mediterranean, this everyday men’s cologne is the creation of Rodrigo Flores-Roux.

The parfum immediately impresses you with its citrus notes combined with lavender and rosemary. Accordingly, this cologne is the ideal choice for everyday summer activities. However, you can also wear it when the weather gets colder if you want to get a summertime lift.

[$163; sephora.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!