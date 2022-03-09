Style

18 Best Everyday Colognes for Men

Neroli Portofino by Tom Ford
18
Courtesy of Sephora 11 / 18

11. Neroli Portofino by Tom Ford

Get it

Another Tom Ford fragrance for men that deserves recognition is Neroli Portofino. A scent inspired by the Mediterranean, this everyday men’s cologne is the creation of Rodrigo Flores-Roux. 

The parfum immediately impresses you with its citrus notes combined with lavender and rosemary. Accordingly, this cologne is the ideal choice for everyday summer activities. However, you can also wear it when the weather gets colder if you want to get a summertime lift.

[$163; sephora.com

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!

Back to top
Copperwell_021722_300x490
More from Style