18 Best Everyday Colognes for Men

12. L'Homme Ideal by Guerlain

This cologne by Guerlain is a creation of Thierry Wasser. Opening with the delicious and scintillating aroma of orange and rosemary, the cologne transitions to a memorable and enticing amaretto-almond scent – one that makes the cologne well worth including in any fragrance collection.

Known for its sweet elegance, the cologne enchants with its base notes of cedar, vetiver and leather, all of which add to its sophisticated everyday appeal.

[$89.99; amazon.com]

