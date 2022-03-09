18 Best Everyday Colognes for Men

14. Acqua di Parma: Oud & Spice Get it

When the Acqua di Parma brand was launched back in the early 20th century, it served as the fragrance of the well-groomed man, scenting gentlemen’s handkerchiefs. Cary Grant also wore the cologne in the 1930s and ’40s.

Today, the brand’s Oud & Spice conveys a masterful mix that begins with luminous notes of citrus combined with enveloping spicy and wood influences. Head notes in the fragrance blend include raspberry, rose and bergamot, while core notes offer tones of pink pepper, cloves and cinnamon. Cisto labdanum, patchouli and agarwood oil complete the scent.

[$295; nordstrom.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!