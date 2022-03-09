18 Best Everyday Colognes for Men

15. Obsession for Men by Calvin Klein Get it

An old-school fragrance, Obsession for Men by Calvin Klein is an unforgettable everyday cologne choice. The cologne conveys a rich Oriental floral scent that brims with the energy of sage and mandarin complemented by the masculine scent of musk.

Wood combined with the spicy medley of clove, cinnamon and ginger mix well with the fragrance’s heart of honey, lavender and rose. The scent meets people’s expectations of the sophistication and confidence displayed by the modern man.

[$79; amazon.com]

