18 Best Everyday Colognes for Men

16. Tommy Hilfiger Eau de Cologne Spray

Tommy Hilfiger’s Eau de Cologne enlightens with a fresh scent. The unique parfum showcases green notes and tinges them with spicy and fresh grapefruit and bergamot tones. Heart notes burst with the flavors of cranberry and apple, while earth notes build on a more sensual and earthy aroma of cactus and amber.

Men and women both love this “breezy” scent – one that carries influences of orchards and vineyards and lavender. This everyday men’s cologne makes a great gift for a young man, and is ideal to wear in the spring or summer, or even at the end of winter, as a reminder of the season ahead.

[$37.99; walmart.com]

