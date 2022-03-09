18 Best Everyday Colognes for Men

17. Hugo Boss: Boss Orange for Men Get it

Hugo Boss leads the way in the fashion world with its designer clothing and, now, fragrances. This cologne exemplifies a truly masculine fragrance offering with its crisp leading notes of coriander and apple followed by core notes of Sichuan pepper and incense. The final stanzas of the fusion are released in base notes of African bubinga wood and vanilla. The bold scent, which lasts throughout the day, is a favorite of the ladies.

[$61; amazon.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!