18. Christian Dior: Sauvage Get it

A leading brand of men’s cologne, Sauvage is a pleasant fragrance that highlights notes of black pepper and bergamot. The scent’s middle notes of pink Sichuan pepper and lavender support finishing notes of patchouli and cedar. Its black-lacquered bottle makes the cologne ideal for gifting.

[$128; dior.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!