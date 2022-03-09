18 Best Everyday Colognes for Men

2. L.12.12 White by Lacoste Get it

Lacoste made the first polos worn in tennis, the apparel worn by Frenchman Rene Lacoste. At that time, the shirts featured an L.12.12 monogram instead of the little alligator worn today. The letter “L” stood for Lacoste, while “1” highlighted the material and “2” referenced the polos’ short sleeves. The “12” referred to the number of prototypes designed and made.

Thus, the name of the fragrance ties into the history of the Lacoste brand. Not only is the scent versatile (great for everyday wear), it’s also basic and usable, just like the timeless Lacoste tennis shirts. Top notes include rose, grapefruit and cardamom, while tuberose is the primary heart note. Cedar, vetiver and leather are the base notes to round out the fragrance’s profile.

[$48.41; walmart.com]

