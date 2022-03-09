18 Best Everyday Colognes for Men

5. Light Blue by Dolce & Gabbana Get it

One cannot help but appreciate the clean and crisp summer scent of Light Blue. Its citrus notes of Sicilian mandarin, bergamot and grapefruit peel meld effortlessly with the core notes of Szechuan pepper, rosewood and rosemary. Base notes of oakmoss, incense and musk complete the medley. This casual daytime fragrance lasts about six hours.

The fresh and sweet fragrance sets just the right mood – not too light or too heavy. Both women and men will feel invigorated by the memorable yet subtle aroma.

[$69; amazon.com]

