18 Best Everyday Colognes for Men

6. Man in Black by BVLGARI Get it

If you like the smell of rum, spice and leather with smoother tones and more maturity, you should make your choice Man in Black by BVLGARI.

Top notes in the fragrance include cardamom, cinnamon and rum, while heart notes dance to a tune of iris, leather and tuberose. Benzoin, tonka bean, black amber and guaiac round out the base notes in this fall/winter fragrance. This cologne will last through the day and much of the night. Both comforting and inviting, the scent offers vibes that are sophisticated, confident and mature.

[$125; bulgari.com]

