18 Best Everyday Colognes for Men

7. Tom Ford Noir EDP Get it

Tom Ford’s fragrances work well in both casual and formal settings. If you want more of a spicy and sweet cologne for your signature scent, you won’t be disappointed by this eau de parfum spray.

Top notes in this formula include verbena, caraway, pink pepper, bergamot and violet, while nutmeg, iris, Bulgarina rose, clary sage and geranium make up the core notes. Amber, opoponax, Indonesian patchouli, civet, vanilla and vetiver combine to complete the scent. Add this cologne to your cold-weather fragrance wardrobe.

Just make sure you take it easy on the spray – one spritz is all you need for the whole day. Women love this gothic, romantic and slightly mysterious men’s fragrance.

[$133.79; amazon.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!