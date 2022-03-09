18 Best Everyday Colognes for Men

Style

8. Dolce and Gabbana: The One

You cannot compile a list of the best everyday colognes for men without including a Dolce & Gabbana cologne. The One is a spicy, masculine classic. 

The top notes release hints of basil, coriander and grapefruit. These are followed by heart notes that infuse the air with a mix of ginger, orange blossom and cardamom. The fragrance creates the perfect ending with base notes of tobacco, ambergris and cedar wood.

Wear this casual and popular fragrance from spring to fall. It lasts about four hours. The youthful cologne is comforting and warm, and manages to be both tender and uniquely masculine.

