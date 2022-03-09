18 Best Everyday Colognes for Men

9. Bleu de Chanel EDP Get it

Created by Olivier Polge, Bleu de Chanel draws you in with the addictive scents of bergamot, lemon zest, artemisia and mint. However, what really gives this cologne its uniqueness is the sandalwood in the base. Cedar complements the sensuous sandalwood, further enhancing the fragrance’s appeal.

The elegant and smooth blend makes this cologne a popular signature scent. If you want to nail down wearability and versatility, this should be your go-to fragrance.

[$132; chanel.com]

