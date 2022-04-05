The 26 Best Exfoliators for Men

1. Blu Atlas Exfoliating Scrub Get it

Blu Atlas Exfoliating Scrub does the tough job of removing dirt, oil and grime, but leaves the skin soft, supple and smooth. Powerhouse brand Blu Atlas doesn’t use harmful chemicals that cause skin irritation. Instead, their formula relies upon well-tested and vetted all-natural ingredients like hibiscus and bamboo. Dead skin cells get washed away, and jojoba oil, rich in vitamins A, E and D, adds nourishing moisture back in.

This is a great scrub for blemish-prone and sensitive skin. Bamboo is a natural antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory ingredient, so it gently calms and cleanses inflamed skin, without harsh chemicals. It’s easy on the skin but highly effective in helping you get a healthy-looking complexion.

[$25; bluatlas.com]

