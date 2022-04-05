The 26 Best Exfoliators for Men

10. Mielle Organics Pomegranate & Honey 2-in-1 Face Scrub & Cleanser Get it

Mielle Organics Pomegranate and Honey Face Scrub and Cleanser works to clean skin and exfoliate deep into the pores with walnut shell flour. It ensures skin is more radiant and evens out skin tone, leaving you with skin that is smooth, soft to the touch and in healthier condition.

This face scrub and cleanser contains vitamins A and E to protect and restore skin. A little goes a long way, and with daily use, your face will be glowing and flawless.

[$9.99; mielleorganics.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!