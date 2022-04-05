The 26 Best Exfoliators for Men

11. Neutrogena Skin Balancing Gel Cleanser Get it

If you have sensitive skin and have been reluctant to try an exfoliant because it would be too harsh, this might be the best choice for you. It’s gentle enough even for daily use. The key ingredients are PHAs, which are a type of polyhydroxy acids that don’t cause skin irritation.

A relatively new chemical exfoliant ingredient in skin care, PHAs have larger molecules than other beta hydroxy acids. They work by not penetrating as deeply into the skin as other acids, so they’re less likely to cause redness or irritation. However, they’re still an effective exfoliating ingredient. This gel formula will clean the skin and remove the buildup that causes dullness, dryness and blemishes.

[$7.97; amazon.com]

