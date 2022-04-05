The 26 Best Exfoliators for Men

12. Farmhouse Fresh One Fine Day Flawless Face Polish Get it

This shea-sugar cleanser and exfoliator from Farmhouse Fresh Organics and Naturals works well for guys with sensitive skin, rosacea or dryness. It’s a whipped micro polisher that contains rich shea butter to replenish lost moisture without clogging pores and causing blemishes.

This scrub from well-known all-natural brand Farmhouse Fresh won’t leave your face feeling overly dry or tight. Plus, it’s delightfully scented with grapefruit and natural citrus oils, so you’ll feel invigorated all day long.

[$28; amazon.com]

