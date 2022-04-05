Sponsored Content

The 26 Best Exfoliators for Men

Farmhouse Fresh One Fine Day Flawless Face Polish
12. Farmhouse Fresh One Fine Day Flawless Face Polish

This shea-sugar cleanser and exfoliator from Farmhouse Fresh Organics and Naturals works well for guys with sensitive skin, rosacea or dryness. It’s a whipped micro polisher that contains rich shea butter to replenish lost moisture without clogging pores and causing blemishes. 

This scrub from well-known all-natural brand Farmhouse Fresh won’t leave your face feeling overly dry or tight. Plus, it’s delightfully scented with grapefruit and natural citrus oils, so you’ll feel invigorated all day long. 

