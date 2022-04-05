The 26 Best Exfoliators for Men

13. Coola Pacific Polish Gentle Sea Salt Facial Exfoliator Get it

With ultra-fine, mineral-rich sea salt exfoliators, fruit acids and moisturizers, the Coola Pacific Polish Gentle Sea Salt Facial Exfoliator has something for every skin type. It gently removes dead skin cells and leaves skin more refined.

Papaya extract helps purify and decongest blocked pores, and a blend of Ayurvedic oils, including coconut and sunflower oil, helps nourish the skin. Coola’s Gentle Sea Salt Facial Exfoliator will leave your skin dewy, soft and perfectly primed for a clean shave.

[$32; nordstrom.com]

