The 26 Best Exfoliators for Men

14. Boscia Exfoliating Gel Peel

This chemical and physical exfoliator is a lightweight gel that works as a peel to sweep away dead skin. It contains multi-fruit alpha-hydroxy acids that bond to the skin and penetrate pores, so all oil, dirt, toxins and bacteria will get gently washed away.

Boscia’s formula also has pomegranate enzymes that naturally brighten skin, and jojoba and willowherb to calm skin inflammation and reduce redness. Skin will be cleansed, nourished and radiant if you use this product regularly.

[$34; boscia.com]

