The 26 Best Exfoliators for Men

15. Kiehl’s Age Defender Dual-Action Exfoliating Cleanser Get it

From Kiehl’s line of men’s grooming products, this face cleanser and exfoliator is a great choice for guys looking to reduce signs of aging in their skin. The Age Defender Dual-Action Exfoliating Cleanser contains Moroccan lava clay and phytic acid, which remove dead skin cells and nourish the healthy skin cells underneath.

Kiehl’s Age Defender Dual-Action Exfoliating Cleanser also helps reduce the appearance of fine lines and improves skin’s overall texture, so it’s a great choice for men with mature, aging skin.

[$28; kiehls.com]

