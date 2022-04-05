The 26 Best Exfoliators for Men

16. Elemis Blackcurrant Jelly Exfoliator Get it

It sounds delicious, but it’s not for eating! Elemis’ exfoliator is a gentle, antioxidant-rich scrub made for all skin types. It uses crushed blackcurrants to remove dead skin and clean clogged pores. With black seed oil, which is rich in omega-6 vitamins, and grape seed oil for nourishing the skin, this exfoliator will clean your skin while protecting its natural moisture barrier.

The benefits of the jelly-like formula are moisture-enhancement properties for the skin. Moisturized skin looks better, feels better and protects the skin from drying out.

[$33; elemis.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!