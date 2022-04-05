The 26 Best Exfoliators for Men

17. Aveeno Positively Radiant Skin Brightening Daily Scrub Get it

If you’re looking to reveal brighter and more radiant skin, look no further than Aveeno’s Skin Brightening Daily Face Scrub. With lots of nourishing natural oils like jojoba and soy, this face scrub and wash gently exfoliates, removing the day’s grime, dirt and oil, and leaving behind soft, supple skin.

Its ingredients are specifically formulated to rebalance your skin’s natural ecosystem so you won’t be too dry or too oily. You’ll be pleasantly surprised by how radiant your skin can look. This scrub is gentle and can be used daily.

[$5.62; amazon.com]

