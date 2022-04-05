The 26 Best Exfoliators for Men

18. Clinique for Men Face Scrub Get it

Clinique been in the skin-care business for nearly 50 years, so they know a thing or two about the profession. This lightly scented scrub has a creamy base and contains tiny silica beads to physically exfoliate dead skin. The water-based formula has mild cleansing agents to keep skin clear of bacteria and impurities.

Clinique for Men Face Scrub is suitable for all skin types, so even if you have sensitive skin this exfoliant is a good choice. It’s a great pre-shave step and will help you get the close shave you want without the annoying ingrown hairs or irritation.

[$21.99; amazon.com]

