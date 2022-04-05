The 26 Best Exfoliators for Men

2. May Lindstrom The Honey Mud Get it

This face scrub from Cremo deep cleans without drying out the skin. Its base is a physical exfoliant of crushed walnut shells and colloidal oatmeal to draw out impurities trapped deep in the pores. It naturally protects the skin by helping restore moisture.

Cremo’s line of men’s grooming products contains fragrances that many reviewers say are masculine but not too sporty. Their products are specifically formulated to help guys get the closest shave possible, so this scrub promises the best barber-grade shave experience after use.

[$8.99; cremocompany.com]

