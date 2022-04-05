The 26 Best Exfoliators for Men

20. Lumin Exfoliating Rub Get it

Lumin’s Exfoliating Rub is formulated to remove impurities and dead skin cells, leaving skin soft and smooth. It starts with charcoal to buff away dead skin and contains rosemary leaf extract, which has antiseptic and anti-inflammatory properties.

Also included is green tea extract, which helps nourish skin and protect it from free radicals. Green tea is loaded with natural antioxidants that balance and restore the skin’s health. Antioxidants play an important role in protecting skin from sun damage and air pollution.

[$15.20; luminskin.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!