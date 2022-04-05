The 26 Best Exfoliators for Men

22. Naturopathica Oat Cleansing Facial Polish Get it

For a gentler scrub that exfoliates lightly, Naturopathica Oat Cleansing Facial Polish has natural ingredients to leave skin nourished and firm. This cleanser and exfoliator contains soothing oat, which cleanses the skin with natural properties called saponins, and calms and soothes inflammation. It also physically exfoliates and removes impurities with tiny jojoba beads. Skin will be nourished but not irritated with this mild exfoliant.

[$62; naturopathic.com]

