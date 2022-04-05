The 26 Best Exfoliators for Men

23. Lancer’s The Method: Polish Get it

Developed by a Beverly Hills dermatologist, Lancer’s product line is pricey but effective, and is revered by Hollywood celebrities. This exfoliating skin polish contains quartz crystals and pumpkin and pomegranate enzymes for nourishment and antioxidants.

Lancer’s belief is that exfoliation is the most important first step in skincare, because cell turnover allows subsequent products to penetrate deeper and work better. Reviewers agree that their skin is left feeling softer and smoother after using this product.

[$80; nordstrom.com]

