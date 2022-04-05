The 26 Best Exfoliators for Men

24. Trish McEvoy Beta Hydroxy Daily Exfoliator Get it

It doesn’t get any easier to exfoliate than this. If grooming time is limited and you’re looking for a handy, simple product, look no further than Trish McEvoy’s Daily Exfoliator. These single-use, fragrance-free pads are soaked with salicylic acid to dissolve dead skin cells that make skin look dull and cause annoying blemishes.

These pads are super-easy to use; no rinsing required. Just gently wipe over your face and throw away. They’re great for travel or for any man who is looking for a quick and simple exfoliator without any hassle.

[$75; nordstrom.com]

