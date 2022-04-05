The 26 Best Exfoliators for Men

25. Dermalogica Daily Superfoliant Get it

Dermalogica’s Daily Microfoliant is powder-based and activated with a small amount of water. It is gentle yet effective due to its microparticles of activated charcoal. This product will help keep skin balanced and draw impurities out of the skin.

To restore skin to its natural balance, it contains hard-working enzymes and alpha hydroxy acids. The skin’s natural barrier will be stronger and healthier, fighting off free radicals and leading to fewer signs of aging.

[$19.50; dermalogica.com]

