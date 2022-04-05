The 26 Best Exfoliators for Men

4. Osmia Black Clay Facial Soap Get it

Men have thicker facial skin that’s more prone to oiliness and breakouts because of their testosterone levels and the density of their hair follicles. This exfoliation one-two punch is a combination of daily Black Clay Facial Soap and a Detox Exfoliating Mask to be used once a week. The Black Clay Facial Soap is a gentle exfoliator with the anti-inflammatory benefits of minerals from Dead Sea mud and black clay.

The Detox Exfoliating Mask has activated charcoal and finely ground walnut shells to help prevent ingrown hairs and deeply cleanse the skin, making it one of the best exfoliators for men. It also contains honey and raw cacao, ensuring a soft, supple finish rather than a tight, dry sensation.

[$24; osmiaorganics.com]

