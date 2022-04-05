The 26 Best Exfoliators for Men

5. Eminence Organics Strawberry Rhubarb Dermafoliant Get it

This “dermafoliant” (same as an exfoliant) from Eminence Organics helps guys achieve a radiant complexion. It’s a powder-based formula of rice powder that absorbs oil while lactic and salicylic acids remove dead skin cells. It’s activated by mixing a small amount of the powder with water. The strawberries and rhubarb infuse the skin with antioxidants. This gentle exfoliator won’t irritate the skin, so it’s suitable for daily use.

[$33; amazon.com]

