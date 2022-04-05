The 26 Best Exfoliators for Men

6. Buttah Tea Tree & Aloe Exfoliating Scrub Get it

Buttah is a company focused on skin care for melanin-rich skin tones. Their Tea Tree & Aloe Exfoliating Scrub is an excellent choice for treating, cleansing and exfoliating blemish-prone skin. Kaolin clay acts as a detoxifying treatment and absorbs excess oils, while tea tree oil helps clean the skin.

Natural eco-beads remove dead skin cells and aloe vera works to calm and tone the skin. This hydrating and soothing formula nourishes skin and will leave your face feeling smooth every time.

[$22; amazon.com]

