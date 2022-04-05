The 26 Best Exfoliators for Men

7. The Body Shop Seaweed Pore-Cleansing Exfoliator Get it

This cleanser, scrub and exfoliator does it all without irritating skin. It visibly reduces the size of pores and leaves skin feeling refreshed and smooth. Seaweed may sound like an unusual choice for a skin-care ingredient, but it’s packed with vitamins C and B12, potassium, and iron, all of which are nourishing for the skin.

This cleansing exfoliator has a list of power-packed ingredients that get delivered with the help of tiny jojoba beads and olive stone seaweed (which is also known as Irish moss, and is harvested from West Cork, Ireland). This formula is vegetarian, and reviewers love the fresh, clean scent.

[$17.10; amazon.com]

