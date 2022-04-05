The 26 Best Exfoliators for Men

8. La Roche-Posay Ultra Fine Scrub Get it

La Roche-Posay’s French drugstore formula scrub is made with pumice particles that provide physical exfoliation. Reviewers with sensitive skin say the fine grains are not too harsh on the skin. It exfoliates and refreshes the complexion with antioxidant thermal spring water. The light, refreshing scent is ideal for men who don’t want a strong, overpowering fragrance.

[$18.99; amazon.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!