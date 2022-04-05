The 26 Best Exfoliators for Men

9. Elina Organics Organic Face Scrub Get it

Elina Organics Organic Face Scrub is full of natural ingredients that help improve skin and is one of the best exfoliators for men. If blackheads are a concern, this formula will gently remove dead skin cells with tiny particles of crushed walnut shells.

The fresh and hydrating extracts of rosehips, burdock root, honey and green tea will leave your face feeling fresh and soft without over-drying the skin. Reviewers love the gentle, soothing scent of this face scrub.

[$20; elinaorganics.com]

