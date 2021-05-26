If there’s one feature that will instantly reveal you’re overworked or tired, it’s the eyes. Too many hours spent on the computer won’t just exhaust you mentally, it can also lead to puffy eyes and dark circles underneath them. Eye creams are the answer. But there’s one question many ask before purchasing these (sometimes very expensive) products: Can’t I just use the same stuff I apply to my face?

You might find a lot of similarities in your face cream and the eye creams on the market, but in general eye creams are formulated specifically for the thinner, more sensitive skin around the eye. Your face cream might irritate that skin, or it may not be concentrated enough to deliver sufficient hydration to the area, which tends to be drier.

When shopping for eye creams, you’ll see many ingredients that have depuffing and brightening capabilities. Look for formulations with ingredients like hyaluronic acid to firm tired skin, vitamin C to brighten, or caffeine, which not only perks up your mind but can help depuff the area under your eyes, too.

Whether you’re looking for hydration or a solution to those dark circles, read on for our picks for the best eye creams.

The Best Eye Creams for Men

1. Maapilim Eye Cream

Made with gentle ingredients sourced from around the Mediterranean, Maapilim offers an easy entry into skincare. The key ingredients in its eye cream are vitamin C, a favorite in many under-eye products for its brightening capabilities, and oats, which have anti-inflammatory properties to soothe irritated skin.

[$39; maapilim.com]

2. Geologie Dark & Puffy Under Eye Cream

If you’re looking to combat signs of aging, be sure to pick up products with hyaluronic acid, which helps restore volume to the skin and firm it up. Geologie’s eye cream features hyaluronic acid plus caffeine to combat puffiness under your eyes.

[$45; geologie.com]

3. Kiehl’s Avocado Eye Cream

Kiehl’s Avocado Eye Cream is one of the company’s most popular products, and for good reason. Thanks to the addition of beta carotene (a natural antioxidant) and avocado (which moisturizes and softens skin), this highly nourishing cream gives an instantly refreshed look to the area under your eyes.

[$50; kiehls.com]

4. Aesop Parsley Seed Anti-Oxidant Eye Cream

Parsley seed is one of Aesop’s hero ingredients, and it’s featured in many of the company’s skincare products for its antioxidant properties. The rich texture of this eye cream is perfect for those looking for more intense hydration: Apply it before bed and use it to repair skin damage overnight.

[$87; aesop.com]

5. The Ordinary Caffeine Solution 5% + EGCG

Eye treatments don’t have to break the bank: The Ordinary’s Caffeine Solution won’t add any hydration, but for under $10 it does the job of depuffing under-eye bags and can easily be layered under other moisturizers.

[$7; theordinary.deciem.com]

6. Disco Repairing Eye Stick

Like other eye products, Disco’s Repairing Eye Stick features ingredients like pycnogenol and niacinamide that brighten the skin and reduce fine lines. But there’s a bonus: The rollerball-style applicator adds an extra soothing element and helps you massage the eye area.

[$32; letsdisco.com]

7. Grown Alchemist Age-Repair Eye Cream

Australian brand Grown Alchemist is beloved for its anti-aging products for the face and body. Fortified with antioxidants and vitamins A, E, and D, the brand’s eye cream is ideal for improving elasticity and firmness around the eye.

[$69; grownalchemist.com]

