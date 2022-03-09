This article was published in partnership with Blu Atlas.

When we think of beauty masks, we tend to imagine a thick, uncomfortable crust with a pair of cucumber circles over the eyelids. But it’s 2022, and everything has changed. Face masks have recently become men’s best friends, and for good reason: They offer a quick application and easy-to-use treatment, often combining multiple features in a single product. Face masks cleanse, exfoliate and moisturize all at once. What more could a man ask for?

The vast number of face masks currently available for men is an indication of this trend. But, while the options may seem amazing, deciding on a single product can be a daunting task. For that reason, we have put together this guide featuring the 22 best face masks for men in 2022. Read on to learn more about our top picks.

Still not sure about which face mask is the right choice for you? Take a look at our frequently asked questions for some additional advice.

Frequently Asked Questions

Should you invest in a clay or sheet mask? Which one works better?

Both clay and sheet masks can work well, depending on your individual needs and skin type.

Many men shy away from a clay mask because of its somewhat messier and longer application. Because clay masks take more of an effort to rinse off, they may be inconvenient for guys with a busy schedule. On the other hand, clay masks are capable of providing a truly exceptional clean. The consistency of clay helps clear pores, remove excess oils and reduce acne. Using a clay mask is like going for a mini-facial inside your own home.

Unlike clay masks, sheet masks are incredibly convenient. They usually come in a single-use plastic package that can be easily disposed of after each use. Since they are relatively mess-free, sheet masks can be used in areas other than the bathroom. For example, you can watch a TV show and apply a sheet mask at the same time.

In terms of its benefits, although a sheet mask may not offer as deep of a cleanse as a clay mask, it is usually better for hydration. Sheet masks come submerged in a moisturizing serum, such as hydrogel, which is readily absorbed during each use. Sheet masks also offer a gentler approach, making them less likely to dry out the skin.

How often should you apply a face mask?

Although the answer to this question depends mostly on your personal preferences, there are a few general guidelines that may be helpful in establishing your own routine. As a rule of thumb, experts suggest using face masks up to three times a week. Any face mask suggesting daily use is likely employing marketing tactics rather than dermatological advice.

In general, sheet masks can be used with a greater frequency than clay masks. Clay masks tend to have more intense mineral ingredients that can dry out the skin with excessive use. On the other hand, sheet masks are purchased individually and tend to be more costly when used frequently.

It is also important to consider the other products you employ on a daily basis. If you are also using a scrub and moisturizer, you may want to limit mask use to once or twice weekly. Otherwise, an excess of products may cause some buildup in the long term. As you experiment with various types of masks, be sure to watch out for any signs of irritation or inflammation.

When is the best time of the day to apply a mask?

Needless to say, it is always best to apply any beauty products to clean skin. But this gives most of us two options: You can apply your face mask after your morning shower, or directly before bed.

Both options have their pluses and minuses. Applying a face mask in the morning leaves your face looking fresh all day long. The mask’s soothing properties wake you up and give you a boost of energy for the times ahead. However, many of us have busy mornings that may not allow enough time for such beauty rituals.

Applying a mask before bedtime can help cleanse the face after a day’s worth of dirt and oils. Some intensely exfoliating masks also cause a bit of redness, which may seem unsightly in the morning hours. However, be careful not to leave your mask on for too long while you relax. When left on past its suggested time, a face mask can do more harm than good.

Face masks have been great! What other products should I try?

If you find beauty masks helpful and would like to complement them with other products, we have a few suggestions.

Sheet masks frequently rely on hyaluronic acid as their major source of hydration. If you like the effects of these masks, you might want to try a few other products that list hyaluronic acid as one of their ingredients. For best results, make sure that it appears near the top of the ingredient list.

If you’re after a more intense treatment, we recommend investing in a good serum. Serums have a high concentration of active ingredients that may help you achieve the results you are looking for. They are also relatively lightweight and are fairly simple to apply.

Can I make my own sheet masks?

If you are a craft enthusiast, then making your own sheet mask might be a worthwhile new project, and will probably save you a few dollars. To make your own sheet masks, purchase inexpensive white muslin cloth. Cut the cloth into shapes that fit your face, making sure to leave ample room for the eyes, nose and mouth.

What comes next is the fun part – creating your own formula! Most of the ingredients commonly found in sheet masks can be purchased in individual containers. You can mix and match these to create your own secret beauty recipe. Finally, don’t forget to have fun during the process!

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!